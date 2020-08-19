Goat ignored since birth is given 4 new legs and a new life at Perry County farm

They found good people in Central Pennsylvania. The waitstaff in restaurants was attentive. Drinks were refilled without asking. At four-way stop signs, drivers waved them through first.

“When you walk into a store and somebody asks you if they can help, they help you. The people are real,” Lenny said.

Those people and the urge to leave the city’s stresses were why they moved to Millerstown. They found a home big enough for their four kids and Michelle’s parents, and it happened to sit on 12 acres of land.

The goats and chickens came a little later. Michelle wanted to find market goats, animals raised to breed or to be sold for their meat, hoping to rescue them.

“I have a knack for picking the ones that need the most care and attention,” she said. At one point, the family kept two baby goats in their kitchen until they were ready to be outside.

So when the call came in November about Anna, a goat without two back legs, Lenny said, “Just tell me when I can come by with the trailer.”