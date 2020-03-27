Gainer suspends Holy Week, Easter Masses

The decision to close Masses to the public was made after consideration of the decree issued by Pope Francis and in following the recommendations of state and local government and out of continued concern for the health and well being of the faithful, Gainer said.

“Our diocese, our nation and our world are experiencing the unthinkable with the coronavirus. With this global pandemic in mind, the Holy See, Pope Francis, has decreed that all Holy Week and Easter Masses will be celebrated, but that countries impacted by coronavirus and in cases where restrictions regarding the assembly and movement of people are in place, the bishop and priests may celebrate without the presence of the faithful," Gainer said. "With the restrictions and recommendations from our state government, and in consideration of the highly contagious nature of this virus, it would be irresponsible of me to open our parishes while still in the midst of this pandemic. Please know the impact of this announcement is not lost on me. I too am deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass."