Gainer suspends Holy Week, Easter Masses

HARRISBURG — No public masses will be celebrated in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg during Palm Sunday, Holy Week or Easter, Bishop Ronald Gainer said on Friday.
The decision to close Masses to the public was made after consideration of the decree issued by Pope Francis and in following the recommendations of state and local government and out of continued concern for the health and well being of the faithful, Gainer said.
“Our diocese, our nation and our world are experiencing the unthinkable with the coronavirus. With this global pandemic in mind, the Holy See, Pope Francis, has decreed that all Holy Week and Easter Masses will be celebrated, but that countries impacted by coronavirus and in cases where restrictions regarding the assembly and movement of people are in place, the bishop and priests may celebrate without the presence of the faithful," Gainer said. "With the restrictions and recommendations from our state government, and in consideration of the highly contagious nature of this virus, it would be irresponsible of me to open our parishes while still in the midst of this pandemic. Please know the impact of this announcement is not lost on me. I too am deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass."
Priests in the diocese will celebrate Masses for Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter, and many parishes will live stream them, Gainer said.
Parishes throughout the Diocese have been asked to bless the palms used on Palm Sunday and to make them available for parishioners at a later date. The Chrism Mass in which the Holy Oils used in celebrating the sacraments are blessed and which traditionally is held during Holy Week, and includes a gathering of all priests from the Diocese in order to renew their priestly promises, has also been postponed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.