Farmers work to keep up, keep well during pandemic

"I don't know how many eggs they can eat," he said, expressing his disbelief.

Panic buying is a practice state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has warned against.

"Please don't hoard the food," he said in a recent address. "Don't buy more than you need. Go back to normal patterns, and that will allow the food system to catch up."

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Joel Rotz said milk, as well as certain meats and vegetables, have seen a similar spike in sales.

"It seems like folks have really returned to basics," he said.

However, Benner was quick to point out that an increase in sales doesn't always translate to heightened profits. In fact, milk prices are down, he said, attributing that in part to a decrease in powdered milk exports that followed COVID-19's spread.

Similarly, the celebrated mushroom-growing market in Avondale, Chester County, also has seen a drop in demand as restaurant business slows, according to Hershey. Hershey typically supplies the farmers with old hay and corn fodder used in the mushroom-growing process. Now, those farmers are no longer accepting his waste.

'There's always winners in a crisis'