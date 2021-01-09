Farm Show opens, but complex remains empty during pandemic

This isn’t the first time that the Farm Show has seen hard times. One hundred and three years ago, the second Pennsylvania Farm Show almost didn’t happen. While farmers were preparing for the 1918 Farm Show, the United States was getting ready for World War I.

Farm Show officials actually canceled the 1918 Farm Show, then reversed their decision and held the show in a three-story brick farm implement building within walking distance of the state Capitol in Harrisburg. (The Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets didn’t open until 1931.)

The year 1918, like 2020, turned out to be bleak. That year, the United States entered World War I and the flu epidemic of 1918 arrived in the United States, eventually killing 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet despite the challenges, the Pennsylvania Farm Show continued to be held.

As it became more popular and offered more attractions, officials realized that the Farm Show needed more room. Soon, the Farm Show had spread out to Harrisburg schools, churches and other buildings. The first animals were displayed in 1921 and livestock judging began in 1922, hosted by area farms.

