Farm Show opens, but complex remains empty during pandemic

HARRISBURG — The Farm Show Complex here should be buzzing with activity Saturday, the scheduled opening of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show. It isn’t thanks to COVID-19.
Instead, the 24-acre complex stands empty. No cows are mooing, no turkeys are gobbling and no bulls are bucking riders at the rodeo. There’s no apple pie contest, no fashion show and no chefs sharing their secrets at the Culinary Connection.
There’s no lamb stew, honey ice cream, trout sandwiches or maple cotton candy. Most of all, the complex is empty of the thousands of people who annually come to Harrisburg for Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair.
“We miss having people here,” said Sharon Myers, Farm Show Complex executive director. “I find joy in seeing multiple generations of families at the Farm Show. I’m disappointed and sad, but we created a new way to have our Farm Show this year.”
Pennsylvania’s 105th Farm Show opens today as a virtual event, just a shadow of its robust tradition.
Today, people can “attend” the first day of the virtual show online, hearing remarks by the governor at 7:03 a.m., watching rodeo barrel racing and pole bending demonstrations at 6 p.m. and checking out the duck pond, beehive and cooking demonstrations. It’s the best there can be during a pandemic.
This isn’t the first time that the Farm Show has seen hard times. One hundred and three years ago, the second Pennsylvania Farm Show almost didn’t happen. While farmers were preparing for the 1918 Farm Show, the United States was getting ready for World War I.
Farm Show officials actually canceled the 1918 Farm Show, then reversed their decision and held the show in a three-story brick farm implement building within walking distance of the state Capitol in Harrisburg. (The Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets didn’t open until 1931.)
The year 1918, like 2020, turned out to be bleak. That year, the United States entered World War I and the flu epidemic of 1918 arrived in the United States, eventually killing 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet despite the challenges, the Pennsylvania Farm Show continued to be held.
As it became more popular and offered more attractions, officials realized that the Farm Show needed more room. Soon, the Farm Show had spread out to Harrisburg schools, churches and other buildings. The first animals were displayed in 1921 and livestock judging began in 1922, hosted by area farms.
The Farm Show had 15 locations in 1925, which required the visitors to carry maps and make their way around Harrisburg to visit the exhibits. Soon, both the public and Pennsylvania Gov. John Fisher realized that the Farm Show needed a larger and permanent home and the search for the best location was on.
The state Farm Products Show Commission picked a site at Cameron and Maclay Streets, Harrisburg, which formerly hosted the Dauphin County agricultural fairgrounds, Pennsylvania’s Civil War training camp and a pasture for a state mental hospital’s dairy cows.
Officials broke ground for the Farm Show Complex on Halloween 1929, just days after the stock market crash that began the Great Depression. Soon, construction began on the $1.4 million Farm Show Complex, providing jobs at a time when thousands were out of work.
The 10-acre complex opened in time for the 1931 Farm Show, which more than 255,000 people attended.
The Farm Show fit nicely into its new home. Eleven years later, war talk dominated the 1942 Farm Show, which was held just six weeks after the Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor.
World War II had a big effect on the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Shortly after 1942 Farm Show ended, the U.S. Army War Department leased the Farm Show Complex Main Exhibition Hall to train aircraft mechanics to repair military planes.
In 1944, that school closed and was replaced by the Army Air Corps aircraft engine repair shop. Between 1,600 and 2,300 people worked there at various times on four assembly lines reconditioning engines from Army Air Corps planes at the nearby Olmsted Air Base in Mechanicsburg.
As a result of the complex being used for the war effort, the 1943, 1944, 1945 and 1946 Farm Shows were held as farm organization meetings off-site with no exhibits. The “real” Farm Show returned in 1947 and has been held in person every year since until this year.
Decades of good Farm Show years followed World War II.
Much was added to the show: butter sculptures, the PA Food Marketplace, the Food Court, sheep-to-shawl contest, rodeos, tractor square dancing, the Culinary Connection, baking contests and more.
The complex grew along with the show, having upgrades to its fire safety, electrical and plumbing systems, its parking and its size. The Northeast Hall was added in 1990. In 2001, an $86.2 million expansion added eight acres to the complex and modernized other parts of it. Later, the older parts of the complex were renovated.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show initially lasted three days and occupied 10,000 square feet of exhibition space. Now, the show is eight days and spread over 1 million square feet in a 24-acre complex. It has survived war and epidemics.
Mary Klaus, the state Farm Show historian, is the author of “Hold Your Horses! The Pennsylvania Farm Show at 100.”