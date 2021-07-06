Farm Show food to return for Summer Food Fest in Harrisburg

After the state Department of Agriculture made the decision to go virtual this year for the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, it has endeavored to bring one of its most popular attractions to residents outside of that January time frame.

Popular farm show vendors will return for another festival in Harrisburg, though this time, the Summer Food Fest will be indoors over three days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex off Cameron Street.

Vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from July 16 to July 18.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pennsylvania Farm Show food has a reputation. Pennsylvanians from far and wide flock to the food court each January to savor their favorites until the time comes again,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These seasonal food fests have provided a new opportunity to showcase Pennsylvania’s food and agriculture industry, a new opportunity to support the farmers we rely on for our essentials all yearlong."