Farm Show food to return for Summer Food Fest in Harrisburg

After the state Department of Agriculture made the decision to go virtual this year for the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, it has endeavored to bring one of its most popular attractions to residents outside of that January time frame.
Popular farm show vendors will return for another festival in Harrisburg, though this time, the Summer Food Fest will be indoors over three days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex off Cameron Street.
Vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from July 16 to July 18.
“Pennsylvania Farm Show food has a reputation. Pennsylvanians from far and wide flock to the food court each January to savor their favorites until the time comes again,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These seasonal food fests have provided a new opportunity to showcase Pennsylvania’s food and agriculture industry, a new opportunity to support the farmers we rely on for our essentials all yearlong."
The festival will not have the full offering of traditional Farm Show favorites, but a number of popular vendors, as well as additional food trucks, will be on-site. Vendors will include the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (and their milkshakes), Pennsylvania Mushroom Farmers, Pennsylvania Potato Cooperative, Snyder's Concessions, Sherri's Crab Cakes, Blind Spot Nutbutters, CM Bars LLC, Hillbilly's Jerky, Lancaster Trading House Inc., Stroopies Inc., Tastie Teas, Whispering Brook Farm, Wild LLC, Uglies Acres, Nana's Cookies, Christina Maser Co., Little Specialty Foods, Whiskey Hollow Maple and Cheers to You.
In addition to food vendors, the Farm Show has arranged for a sampling of AgExplorer Stations from the Friends of Farm Show, Dauphin County 4-H, Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses and the Department of Agriculture.
Parking is free, and seating will be available.
The department also said the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is scheduled to take place in-person from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15.