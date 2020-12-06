EXPLAINER: How phones can alert you to COVID-19 exposure

WHERE AND HOW CAN YOU USE IT?

In Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington, as well as Washington, D.C., iPhone users don't have to download an app, but will have to adjust their phone settings to consent to the tracking. Android users in those places must download an app that Google has automatically generated for the region's public health agency.

In another 13 places, public health agencies have custom-built exposure notification apps for both iPhones and Android phones. Those places are Alabama, Delaware, Guam, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wyoming.

Four other states have a limited pilot program: Arizona, California, Hawaii and Oregon.

WHAT IF YOU CROSS BORDERS?

If you travel between the places where the technology is activated, in most cases it doesn't matter that you're using your home state's app. It still tracks if you've been exposed elsewhere.

That means, for example, New Jersey residents who download their state's app are still going to pick up signals from New York app users if they spend the day in Manhattan.