Ex-Penn State president's Sandusky-related conviction restored

"We conclude that it was not," wrote Fisher, a former Pennsylvania attorney general and state senator.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges. A year later, Spanier was himself accused of a criminal cover-up, although many of those counts were later thrown out. A jury acquitted him of what remained, except for the single count of child endangerment.

Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave and is not teaching, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

Graduate assistant Mike McQueary told Spanier's lieutenants he had seen Sandusky abusing a boy late on a Friday night in a team shower.

Spanier, 72, has said the abuse of the boy, who has not been conclusively identified by authorities, was characterized to him as horseplay.

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz agreed to notify the Second Mile, the charity for at-risk youths where Sandusky met many of his victims, but not to call police.