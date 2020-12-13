DOJ probe of Catholic church abuse goes quiet 2 years later

Victim advocates who have long sought a full reckoning over the alleged cover-up by church officials are disappointed, but perhaps not surprised.

McSwain is far from the first prosecutor to wonder if the Catholic Church's handling of sex assault complaints, especially before it adopted its "Dallas Charter" for the protection of children in 2002, was the work of a criminal enterprise.

"Everyone wants a RICO investigation," said victim advocate Zach Hiner, referring to the criminal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act statute.

"There's no doubt that these kind of stories can get people's hopes up, and when they fizzle out, it leads to a 'People don't believe us,' 'The church is going to win' mentality," said Hiner, executive director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. "But I think the mere fact that we're even talking about it is something that people should be hopeful about."

In Pennsylvania alone, at least four other state and local prosecutors spent years investigating the church and produced harrowing grand jury reports in 2005, 2011, 2016 and 2018, each time concluding they could not indict any bishops or the church itself because of the years that had passed.

