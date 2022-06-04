Detour planned on Turnpike Sunday morning in Dauphin County

Traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Harrisburg East and Lebanon Lancaster interchanges will be detoured early Sunday, the Turnpike Commission said.

A contractor is scheduled to place overhead steal beams for a new bridge that is being erected over the highway at mile 250 in Lower Swatara Township in Dauphin County.

That work is slated to occur between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. During that time, all eastbound and westbound traffic between exits 247 and 266 will be detoured.

Eastbound detour

Motorists heading east during will exit at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR 72 to the re-enter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266.

Westbound detour

Motorists heading west will exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, and follow SR 72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to re-enter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.

The original overhead bridge, built in 1950, was a single span, rigid frame reinforced concrete structure that was approximately 78 feet long with a cross section that was approximately 37 feet from parapet to parapet, including two travel lanes and a raised sidewalk. The replacement bridge is a two-span rolled steel girder structure that is 130 feet long with a cross section that will safely accommodate foot traffic over the Turnpike along State Route 441 (North Union Street). It is anticipated the new bridge will be completed this fall.

