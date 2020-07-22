Defense Logistics Agency Susquehanna confirms death of civilian employee due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna in New Cumberland is reporting the death of a Department of Defense civilian employee, who worked at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, according to ABC27 News.

The person had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and died July 18. The base verified the employee was last at work on July 9, ABC27 reported.

Defense Distribution Center says out of respect for the family, it will not release the employee’s name.

The spaces on the installation where the individual worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance and contact tracing was conducted, ABC27 said.