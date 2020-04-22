DA: Police justified in killing woman ramming police vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — A county prosecutor says state police were justified in shooting and killing a woman after she rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit last month in Pennsylvania.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on Tuesday cited “violent, reckless, and dangerous actions” by Charity Thome, 42, before troopers opened fire.

Troopers said the Richland woman had been wanted on a trespassing complaint at a North Lebanon Township home and was reported trying to break into the same residence just before 2 a.m. on March 16. Township police pursued her and state police took up the pursuit when the vehicle entered Jackson Township.

A police immobilization technique was used to stop the vehicle, but police say Thome tried to elude the officers and rammed an occupied North Lebanon Township police vehicle. Troopers got out and ordered Thome out of her vehicle, but they say she refused and continued to accelerate into the police vehicle, and they opened fire.

Graf said an autopsy concluded that Thome had methamphetamines and amphetamines in her system, stimulants the prosecutor said “typically cause irrational thought and erratic action.”