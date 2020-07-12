DA: Man charged with kidnapping Amish woman feared 'harmed'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANCASTER — A man is charged with kidnapping an Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania several weeks ago and remains missing — but investigators believe she “was harmed following her abduction," prosecutors said Saturday.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise was arrested Friday and charged with a felony kidnapping count and misdemeanor false imprisonment in the case of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, who has been missing since June 21, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said. Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area.

Prosecutors say surveillance video obtained by East Lampeter Township police and enhanced by FBI forensic technicians “depicts the abduction" of Stoltzfoos on Beechdale Road, which would have been part of her route. That video shows a red sedan involved in the abduction, and the defendant owns the same kind of car, prosecutors said.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing an Amish female in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a man, and descriptions of the driver and vehicle are consistent with the defendant and his car, investigators said. Police also “found nothing indicating Stoltzfoos was unhappy and wanted to leave her community,” prosecutors said.