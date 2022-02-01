COVID-19 testing site in Hershey to open Wednesday

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The testing site will be staffed by contractors with the U.S. Health and Human Services with additional support from Penn State Health, and the site is meant to help with testing needs for those who live in the southcentral region.

The drive-thru site will allow residents to remain in their cars while getting the nasal swab tests, with average turnaround time for results being 48 to 72 hours. Tests will be free.

“Testing is an important way to help keep people with COVID-19 from having further person-to-person interactions that spread illness,” said Deborah Berini, president of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “With our state and federal partners, Penn State Health is proud to be part of this important effort to reduce the number of cases and to support our community.”

The health system said federal contractors plan to launch the testing site at 50% capacity on Wednesday and then with full operations on Thursday. The site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The site will be located in Lot L, which is adjacent to 90 Hope Drive, accessible from Cherry Drive, on the medical center campus. The community site will be able to provide testing for as many as 1,000 people per day.

To register for a testing appointment, visit doineedacovid19test.com.