Coroner: Deaths of York County couple probed as suspected murder-suicide

RED LION — The deaths of a Pennsylvania couple are being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said.

The York County coroner's office said deputy coroners were sent to the Windsor Township home shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after the bodies were discovered.

Authorities say police and the coroner's office learned that the couple, who were in their 80s, had been “experiencing some medical difficulties." Investigators said they believe the man apparently shot his wife and then himself.

The names of the two weren't released pending notification of relatives. Officials haven't said when they believe the deaths occurred.

