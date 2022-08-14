Coroner called to scene of crash on I-81 near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon

A tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down Interstate-81 north near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.
According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 (US 22 East/PA 230 East – Harrisburg/Cameron Street) and Exit 69 (Progress Avenue). PennDOT's traffic map showed at 5 p.m. the northbound lane has reopened, but traffic is stop-and-go in the area.
Pa. State Police Trooper Megan Frazer told abc27 that the coroner is on the scene of the crash and traffic was being detoured at exit 67 onto Cameron Street.