 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Coroner called to scene of crash on I-81 near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon

  • 0
81

A tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down Interstate-81 north near Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 (US 22 East/PA 230 East – Harrisburg/Cameron Street) and Exit 69 (Progress Avenue). PennDOT's traffic map showed at 5 p.m. the northbound lane has reopened, but traffic is stop-and-go in the area.

Pa. State Police Trooper Megan Frazer told abc27 that the coroner is on the scene of the crash and traffic was being detoured at exit 67 onto Cameron Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News