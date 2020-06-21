Coronavirus deadly to those over 80, but many are surviving

Viral load, or how much virus a patient was exposed to, may also be a factor, Barzilai said.

Because reflux can bring the virus up from the digestive system and lead to aspiration into the lungs, Gravenstein also said older people who go to sleep immediately after a meal — this increases reflux — could be at higher risk. Sleeping with the head elevated could be protective, although that's hard to test.

He is among many who think that maintaining hydration is crucial for elders with this disease. Nursing-home survivors may have been better at drinking enough liquids, he said.

Providence and gratitude

When Gus Cammisa heard that his mother, who will turn 94 later this month, had the disease late in April, he wondered whether "this is what's going to take her." She was in relatively good health, although she had had a small stroke and sometimes had blood pressure fluctuations. She'd lived a clean life. With COVID-19, she had fevers, needed oxygen, and stopped eating. The staff at United Methodist Communities gave her intravenous fluids. She has very slowly returned to baseline. Cammisa credits good care and Providence. "God decided, 'Not yet.' "