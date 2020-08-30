Coronacoping: Cooking at home is a 'thing' again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — Fiction writer Sherrie Flick had an inkling there might be shortages of her favorite cooking and baking supplies when Pittsburgh shut down during the start of COVID-19. For the first time, she signed up for Harvie Farms Pittsburgh's community-supported agriculture program — despite being a prolific home gardener.

"They tend to have things sooner than my home garden," the South Side resident explained, and as a vegetarian, she couldn't do without those staples.

She also anticipated a run on canning jars and turned a laundry and tool room into a makeshift pantry in which to store all the nuts, flour, rice and other grains she'd bought in quantity to ride out the pandemic.

But the biggest change, Flick said, was buying a gas grill. She and her husband, Rick, are adamant charcoal grillers. Yet with infections still on the rise, "It was so clear to me that we're not leaving this house until 2021," she said. An outdoor kitchen would ease that pain.

Call it COVID-coping, or doing what needs to be done when you're suddenly tasked with preparing every meal at home for months on end.