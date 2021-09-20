Church bus from Lancaster crashes on I-81, sends 32 to hospitals, some critically hurt

DONALDSON — A bus carrying high school students and leaders returning from a church retreat crashed in Pennsylvania, injuring more than two dozen people, at least three critically, authorities said.

State police in Schuylkill County said the bus was heading south on Interstate 81 in Frailey Township shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday when it went out of control near the Hegins exit, struck an embankment and went into a wooded area.

State police said 32 people were injured and five were flown to hospitals by medical helicopters. Three remained in critical condition Monday, police said.

LCBC Church said 31 high school freshman and sophomore girls as well as volunteer leaders from the Manheim campus in Lancaster County were in one of three buses returning from a high school ministry retreat at Lake Champion in New York. The other two buses arrived safely.

As of Sunday evening, two-thirds had been discharged while one-third remained hospitalized, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Please join us in praying for those involved in the accident, their families and friends, our staff and our entire LCBC family," the church said.