Chesapeake Bay health grade drops to C-minus

"The Chesapeake is resilient and while the health score fell due to the intense rainfall and elevated temperatures, we are seeing trends that bay health is still improving over time," said Bill Dennison, vice president for science application at UMCES. "We were very encouraged to see many regions in the bay significantly improving."

For the first time, UMCES incorporated socioeconomic indicators in its report card in addition to ecological indicators. The report used measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicate how able a community is to respond and bounce back from hazardous events like tornadoes or disease outbreak. The measures include data on household composition, disability, minority status and language and housing and transportation.

Since 2014, all regions have been improving or remaining steady, the report said, and seven out of 15 regions showed significantly improving health trends.

Fish populations received an A grade, showing an improvement from 2018. Blue crab numbers rebounded in 2019, as did the bay anchovy population — showing that fish populations are resilient to stress, the report said.