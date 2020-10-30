Bus carrying 38 inmates crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday morning in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO, Pa. — A state Department of Corrections bus that was carrying 38 inmates was involved in a crash near mile marker 258 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday, leaving a guard and 11 inmates with minor injuries.

The crash happened in the turnpike's eastbound lanes in Conewago Township, Dauphin County between 247-Harrisburg East and 266-Lebanon-Lancaster exits. It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. A stretch of the roadway was closed for a few hours as the accident was investigated the crash that occurred between the exits to Harrisburg and Lebanon-Lancaster.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center told ABC27 there were mass casualties in the crash. All injuries are reported as non-life threatening.

A Corrections Department spokeswoman said all 38 inmates aboard the bus had been accounted for, but further details were not disclosed. Pennsylvania state police did not immediately respond to a request seeking information about the crash.

Pennsylvania state police said the injured guard and inmates were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, while the 27 other inmates were also being evaluated there as a precaution. Further details on the injuries were not disclosed, though none were considered life-threatening.