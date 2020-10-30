Bus carrying 38 inmates crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday morning in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO, Pa. — A state Department of Corrections bus that was carrying 38 inmates was involved in a crash near mile marker 258 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday, leaving a guard and 11 inmates with minor injuries.
The crash happened in the turnpike's eastbound lanes in Conewago Township, Dauphin County between 247-Harrisburg East and 266-Lebanon-Lancaster exits. It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. A stretch of the roadway was closed for a few hours as the accident was investigated the crash that occurred between the exits to Harrisburg and Lebanon-Lancaster.
Penn State Hershey Medical Center told ABC27 there were mass casualties in the crash. All injuries are reported as non-life threatening.
Support Local Journalism
A Corrections Department spokeswoman said all 38 inmates aboard the bus had been accounted for, but further details were not disclosed. Pennsylvania state police did not immediately respond to a request seeking information about the crash.
Pennsylvania state police said the injured guard and inmates were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, while the 27 other inmates were also being evaluated there as a precaution. Further details on the injuries were not disclosed, though none were considered life-threatening.
Officials have not said where the bus was headed to or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!