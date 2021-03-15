Boy Scout council takes responsibility for wildfire in York County

A local Boy Scout council has taken responsibility for the brush fire that quickly spread throughout the hills of South Mountain in York County Sunday.

The fire started at Camp Tuckahoe on Sunday evening while the property was vacant. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding areas due to high winds.

Several people were evacuated from their properties Sunday evening, but no buildings sustained any damage, according to the news release.

Camp Tuckahoe has been closed since October in order to cut down and remove unhealthy and unstable trees. Some of these trees have been burnt by volunteers, and the burn pile left Saturday was believed to be fully extinguished.

The council is reporting that a majority of the camp’s facilities were not damaged, and they hope to be able to resume normal summer programs in June.

There had been a Red Flag Warning in effect Sunday, which warns of high fire danger levels, and there were a number of reported brush fires and wildfires reported Sunday in Cumberland County.

