Authorities: Man fatally shoots parents, himself in home

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his parents before killing himself inside a York County home, authorities said.

Police found the three bodies about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a New Freedom home after someone reported a possible fire there and “multiple fatalities.” They did not immediately know what sparked the shootings.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the dead as David Jonathan Schlenoff, 28; his father, David Schlenoff, 71; and his mother, Elizabeth Schlenoff, 66. All three lived in the house, authorities said.

Authorities say emergency responders found there was a fire at the home that was caused by unattended cooking, but no serious damage was reported.

