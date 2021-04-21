Authorities believe remains are those of missing Amish teen

LANCASTER, Pa. — Authorities strongly believe that remains found a day earlier in a grave along railroad tracks in southern Pennsylvania are those of a young Amish woman who disappeared last summer, a county prosecutor said Thursday.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told a news conference that a coroner has not made a positive forensic identification.

But, Adams said, the remains appear to be those of a female of the same age as 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, and were buried with a dress, bonnet and shoes like those Stoltzfoos wore the day she disappeared. She was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020.

"We provided closure to the family and ... one of our main goals in this case from day one was to bring Linda home and to be able to say that we've done that and to be able to know that that family can give their daughter a proper burial. That's meaningful in itself," Adams said.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise, was charged with homicide in December and a county judge ruled in March that there was enough evidence for a homicide trial. Smoker was initially arrested in August, and also faces charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.