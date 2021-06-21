As tax changes loom, farmers worry about the next generation

'Tax is a price'

A tax increase of a few percentage points can be absorbed by most profitable companies.

"If they know what the tax rate is, over a period of months they will adjust to it," said Robert Fragasso, chairman and CEO of Fragasso Financial Advisors, Downtown. "They will adjust just like we do in our homes and our personal finances. We adjust to changes in pricing. Tax is a price. It's part of what corporations pay to do business.

"You could argue that corporations spend too much money on this or that or pay people too much at the top," he said. "That's just financial management. But taxes in and of themselves is neither good nor bad. It's how they are applied to the business. I'm not advocating for higher taxes. But we do have to pay for what we're spending."

Mr. Fragasso, whose company manages nearly $2 billion for clients, said lawmakers could get a false impression of how much corporations are making without taking into consideration that profitability varies from year to year, and responsible company managers put money aside for unforeseen events that will impact their future.