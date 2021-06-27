As Amish woman slaying case proceeds, heavy hearts remain

"It grips your heart because it's right in my neighborhood. To think an 18-year-old girl was missing from here was very emotional. … This (search) was just different. Because it was so close to home and because of the community it hit. The Amish live a very upright life. I think a lot of them don't know what goes on in the world."

Tim Hoerner, president of the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in Bird-in-Hand, which was also involved in the early searches, also recalled the impact on the community. He recalled going to the Stoltzfoos home on Beechdale Road that Monday morning. Police were already there.

"We were looking at it from, hopefully it was going to be a short-term search," he said.

As Hoerner and others created a command center, he said, tremendous numbers of people came out, wanting to help.

The Amish are very involved in the fire company. Neighbors and friends also turned out.

"You almost can't believe it to see when you have 400 to 600 people turn up for a search. You better have a plan in place," he said, explaining the need for volunteer sign-ins, communications, food arrangements, debriefing and such.

"All of this was new to us," Hoerner said. He's taken classes on searches, "but you can't begin to be prepared for this."