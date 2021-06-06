Amish reaction to vaccine mirrors that of rural neighbors

Alice Yoder, executive director of Community Health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, said, “There is general belief in that community that they have a level of herd immunity because so many of them had been sick early on.”

“Herd immunity,” an idea that took hold early in the pandemic, is unlikely for the foreseeable future, experts say, because there are too many variants and the immunization rate has slowed recently.

There is no way to track how many Amish and horse-and-buggy Mennonite families have received their vaccinations, experts say, but they’re following the same path as many other rural residents: They’re skeptical; resistant to the government mandating what they should do; but following along with shots, in some cases, when it’s easy and accessible. In addition, some Amish believe their community has reached herd immunity because so many of them had the virus early in the pandemic.

Many of the attitudes toward the vaccine in the Plain community reflect the stance of the people they live near, Kraybill said.

“Amish people aren’t living on an island. They are all living in rural areas. None of them live in towns or cities. They get a lot of their information from local, rural people who may share negative attitudes about masking or vaccination,” he said.