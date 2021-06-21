Amid report on farm-related pollution, conservation cited

MARIETTA, Pa. — Luke Brubaker admitted that he's proud of his soil as he bent over and gestured with an extended arm to a field on his northwestern Lancaster County dairy operation.

He pointed to the largely unbroken soil, where modern farming practices allow feed to be planted without tilling. And he noted tiny slits in the dirt, where fertilizer was injected directly into the ground instead of slathered on top.

"See, it's not all torn up," he said, highlighting the effect of farming practices that lock soil and nutrients in the ground, keeping them from washing or blowing away where they can become harmful pollutants.

Those methods were among numerous conservation practices Brubaker made sure to highlight as he offered something of a rebuttal to recently published research that links farming-related air pollution to premature deaths.

That study estimated that air pollution from Lancaster County farmlands causes about 184 deaths annually, according to Jason Hill, a University of Minnesota professor. That's about 0.075 deaths for every one of Lancaster County's 2,440 square kilometers of land. Some of those deaths, he noted, may be recorded out of the county — a result of local pollutants carried elsewhere by weather.