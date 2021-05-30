 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alligator slips away from home into Susquehanna River, is recaptured
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Alligator slips away from home into Susquehanna River, is recaptured

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Susquehanna River

The Susquehanna River.

 abc27

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — An alligator that wandered away from his owner's Pennsylvania home slipped into the Susquehanna River but was found the following day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oscar is believed to have gotten out of the pen at the Wrightsville home sometime Thursday, the York Daily Record reported. The home is about 100 feet from the river's west bank, and the 3-foot-long animal was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna.

Owner Tyler Hake, a biologist who works with reptiles and has had Oscar since he was about 16, was in western Pennsylvania conducting a survey. On Friday, he and a borough crew walked the riverbank and spotted Oscar in the river, pretty much in front of Hake's home, and were able to recapture him.

Hake said he appreciated the aid provided by the police department and borough workers, calling them “super helpful.”

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News