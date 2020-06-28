Allegheny County's on-site alcohol consumption halted amid virus spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — Officials in western Pennsylvania's Allegheny County are halting all on-site consumption of alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an "alarming" spike in COVID-19 cases.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Dr. Debra Bogen, the county health department director, said the recent spike has been largely among young people and involved out-of-state travel, often including night life during travel, and going to local bars and restaurants.

Under the order to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, bars and restaurants can remain open but won't be allowed to serve alcohol other than takeout options allowed by the state. In addition, masks will be enforced in restaurants until food arrives, and outdoor seating is being encouraged.

Fitzgerald said officials are keeping an eye on sports and in particular youth sports, since there are some indications there might be a growing problem there.

The county reported an addition 96 cases Sunday, six higher than the previous high of 90 on Saturday, and a total of 393 in the past seven days.

Bogen said she was "very concerned" not only by the rapid rise in cases but because most cases had no known source, indicating they were "community spread."