90 percent of Plain community households hit by COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Amish Safety Committee and other partnerships will be crucial to outreach efforts that have already begun. Comprised of five elected Old Order Amish men, the committee provides safety information and has helped spearhead issues such as the 2011 effort to cover holes in haylofts after emergency room doctors encountered a number of Plain sect children who had fallen through.

The goal, Lancaster General's Yoder said, is to achieve a vaccination rate protective of the entire community.

"Of course," Yoder said, "there might be some concern that we don't reach that."

The way Dr. Holmes Morton sees it, these religious sects must take responsibility for getting vaccinated to protect their Lancaster County neighbors.

"I just think the Plain community has to get involved in a public-health sense," said Morton, founder of the Central Pennsylvania Clinic in Belleville, Mifflin County.

Morton, who first created the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg, is renowned for his pioneering work on genetic diseases among Plain children.

"Just because you're Plain doesn't mean you're exempt," Morton said. "God helps those who help themselves."