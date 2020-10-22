2021 Great American Outdoor Show canceled

HARRISBURG — The 2021 Great American Outdoor Show scheduled for Feb. 6-14, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Outdoor Show is organized by the National Rifle Association and draws tens of thousands of people from around the country to Harrisburg every year.

The show is held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, with more than 1,100 vendors and exhibitors who attend the show.

The 2022 Outdoor Show is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5-13, 2022.