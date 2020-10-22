 Skip to main content
2021 Great American Outdoor Show canceled

Great American Outdoor Show 2018

A large whitetail head mount is visible at the Great American Outdoor Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in 2018.

 Sentinel file

HARRISBURG — The 2021 Great American Outdoor Show scheduled for Feb. 6-14, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Outdoor Show is organized by the National Rifle Association and draws tens of thousands of people from around the country to Harrisburg every year.

The show is held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, with more than 1,100 vendors and exhibitors who attend the show.

The 2022 Outdoor Show is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5-13, 2022.

