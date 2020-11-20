Cantate Carlisle will preview a virtual concert this Saturday

The Cantate Carlisle will post a sneak peek of its December virtual concert on its website this Saturday.

The posting will go live at 6 p.m. at www.cantatecarlisle.org/fall2020concert/. It will consist of one of the seven songs recorded for the concert, said Christina Benson, president of the board of directors for the Cantate, the resident choir of Carlisle Theater.

The virtual concert will premiere on the same link on at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Titled “Voices from Next Door,” it will include as musical selections two songs specifically written to be performed virtually, Benson said. The concert will also incorporate visual effects including a showcase of work from local artists and high school art students, she said.

For each song, choir members had to record their individual part, which was then blended and synchronized with the other voices in the ensemble, Benson said. With help from technicians, the Cantate tested this method in the spring with a virtual performance of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” which is available for viewing on its website homepage.

“This was a brand new venture for us,” Benson said. “We considered this an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience. We wanted to do this as a gift to the community.”