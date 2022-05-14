Candlelight vigil to show support for Ukraine planned Saturday night in Carlisle

A candlelight vigil to show support for the people of Ukraine is planned Saturday night in Carlisle.

The purpose is to offer spiritual support for those suffering and sacrificing in Ukraine, and toward ending the war in Ukraine with a “just peace,” Scott Buran, project coordinator for the War, Peace, and Justice symposium that will be held this fall in Carlisle, said in a news release.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carlisle Theatre with the documentary film “Winter on Fire.” The film is rated MA for Mature Audiences, and might not be appropriate for young children.

The film showcases the struggle of the Ukrainian people to gain their independence from Russia’s political influence.

The film will be followed immediately with a walk to the Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle, where there will be a short prayer service and an overnight candlelight vigil on the courthouse steps beginning about 9 p.m. Candles will be available for those participating.

"This vigil is bringing Carlisle together across faiths and cultures. We are united in our support of Ukraine — and peace,” said the Rev. Jeff Gibelius of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, one of the churches supporting the event. Carlisle United Methodist Church is another. Rotary Club of Carlisle-Sunrise also will take part.

“Prayer is one of the most important and practical things we can do. It softens our hearts and activates power that we could never muster on our own. We pray that Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop his attacks and the people of Ukraine will be able to live in peace,” Gibelius said.

About 9 p.m. at the vigil, the American Virtuosi will perform two Ukrainian compositions: "Prayer for Ukraine," the spiritual national anthem of Ukraine; and "Love to Ukraine," a popular people's song.

Father Taras Lovska of St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church of Harrisburg is scheduled to take part in the event. He came to Harrisburg three years ago from Ukraine to lead the church in Lower Paxton Township. He is from the Transcarpathia region in western Ukraine.

The Cor Christi Institute Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization registered in Maine and dates back to 1985. It was founded by the late Msgr. George E. Tracy, chaplain, U.S Navy. Its mission is the renewal of ethics, moral leadership, and spirituality in vocations, and to address the poverty of affluence in society.

The Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace, and Justice Project and its symposium are named in honor of J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr., who died in Carlisle at age 76 on Nov. 18, 2021. A career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, McGinnis had over 30 years of experience in national security, rule of law, governance, economic development and foreign policy.

