Candidates deny racial concerns in policing during Carlisle rally

Keefer pushed the idea further, saying that officers’ distress is the result of being “tried in the court of public opinion” where “John Q. the Public and sensationalizing journalists hastily second guess and judge your every action.”

“The result is often officers who become abrasive, callous and desensitized,” Keefer continued. “The public forgets that, like them, police officers are human. They’d love to beat the daylights out of a couple cooking crystal meth in their kitchen with a 12-month old who’s stopped breathing, but they have to not only rescue that baby, they have to aid and assist the strung-out parents who almost killed that child.”

'Systemic racism'

Some of the discord at Saturday’s rally was due to the interpretation of what “systemic racism” means, with those self-described police supporters believing that systemic racism was an accusation levied at individual officers, as opposed to a set of policies or practices built up over time that lead to racially-adverse outcomes.

“If there are processes that need to be in place, let’s do that, but the continual accusation out there is that there’s systemic racism, institutional racism within law enforcement but the data does not support that,” Keefer said in an interview following the rally.