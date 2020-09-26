Candidates deny racial concerns in policing during Carlisle rally

All of the speakers at Saturday’s rally emphasized the difficult work of police officers, including long hours, mental stress, and the looming threat of physical danger. Speakers said recent protests over police brutality have only served to put officers in an even more difficult position, feeling singled out even when they do things by the book.

Public attention toward police is focused on “things that may have gone wrong, and what we all want to talk about and what we all want to reinforce is how many more things go right,” Delozier said.

“Right now, as family members, we’re scared,” said Delozier, describing once receiving a phone call from her husband, a former Harrisburg police officer, while he was in a standoff with a gunman. “We’re scared of the fact, even more than ever, that someone might hurt someone we love simply because they’re doing their job.”

Keefer pushed the idea further, saying that officers’ distress is the result of being “tried in the court of public opinion” where “John Q. the Public and sensationalizing journalists hastily second guess and judge your every action.”