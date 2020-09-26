Candidates deny racial concerns in policing during Carlisle rally

A rally to support police officers in Carlisle on Saturday also doubled as a campaign event for President Donald Trump and GOP State Senator Mike Regan, with speakers voicing a broad range of conservative grievances, including several who denied that systemic racism in policing is an issue.
The event, organized by former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson, featured four area Republican legislators – Regan as well as state representatives Barb Gleim, Sheryl Delozier, and Dawn Keefer – as well as several other speakers with ties to law enforcement.
Regan and Keefer explicitly touched on the firebrand racial issue, saying that concerns over institutionalized racial disparities were the product of media hype.
“Folks, this notion of systemic racism in policing is something that I reject wholeheartedly,” Regan told the crowd of about 100 listeners. “Not based on something I read on Fox News or CNN, it's based on nearly a quarter-century of serving closely with officers from all walks of life, all races, all creeds.”
Asked to clarify, Regan said he believed systemic racism was “overblown.”
“That’s from experience,” said Regan, a former U.S. Marshal. “I never saw it…I never saw even a hint of it, in a lot of cities and a lot of jobs.”
“The false claims of systemic racism, rampant police killings, and corruption is really infuriating,” said Keefer, whose husband is a former Pennsylvania State Trooper, adding that police should not be subject to scrutiny by a “court of public opinion - public opinion that doesn’t care about the facts or truth, but only that their version of fair is realized.”
The rally comes after a year in which police killings of citizens – particularly those who were later found to not have been a threat, and particularly Black Americans – have been at the center of public attention, with protests demanding the reform of police practices that have a disproportionately negative impact on minorities.
But for Saturday’s speakers, the threat to the well-being of police was not explicitly from Black Lives Matter or any other particular police reform movement, but was more amorphous.
Event emcee R.J. Harris, a conservative talk radio personality, described a media that is "all about lies" and who "don't like this country, they’re down on religion, and they’re definitely down on law enforcement.” Keefer said supporting police meant fighting back against threats to “Judeo-Christian values.”
The opposition was also explicitly political, with Regan pledging to fight a “left-wing crazy socialist effort to de-fund our police,” but did not extrapolate further.
Following the event, Keefer said she could not point to any specific legislation threatening police finances, but said she believed it existed.
A large “Trump 2020” sign in the bed of a pickup truck was placed behind the speakers’ tent, facing the audience, and Regan’s campaign distributed his yard signs as well as “thin blue line” t-shirts with a “Protecting PA” logo, eponymous with Regan’s Protecting PA PAC campaign fund.
All of the speakers at Saturday’s rally emphasized the difficult work of police officers, including long hours, mental stress, and the looming threat of physical danger. Speakers said recent protests over police brutality have only served to put officers in an even more difficult position, feeling singled out even when they do things by the book.
Public attention toward police is focused on “things that may have gone wrong, and what we all want to talk about and what we all want to reinforce is how many more things go right,” Delozier said.
“Right now, as family members, we’re scared,” said Delozier, describing once receiving a phone call from her husband, a former Harrisburg police officer, while he was in a standoff with a gunman. “We’re scared of the fact, even more than ever, that someone might hurt someone we love simply because they’re doing their job.”
Keefer pushed the idea further, saying that officers’ distress is the result of being “tried in the court of public opinion” where “John Q. the Public and sensationalizing journalists hastily second guess and judge your every action.”
“The result is often officers who become abrasive, callous and desensitized,” Keefer continued. “The public forgets that, like them, police officers are human. They’d love to beat the daylights out of a couple cooking crystal meth in their kitchen with a 12-month old who’s stopped breathing, but they have to not only rescue that baby they have to aid and assist the strung-out parents who almost killed that child.”
Some of the discord at Saturday’s rally was due to the interpretation of what “systemic racism” means, with those self-described police supporters believing that systemic racism was an accusation levied at individual officers, as opposed to a set of policies or practices built up over time that lead to racially-adverse outcomes.
“If there are processes that need to be in place, let’s do that, but the accusation out there is that there’s systemic racism, institutional racism within law enforcement but the data does not support that,” Keefer continued.
Merriam-Webster defines systemic as “fundamental to a predominant social, economic, or political practice.”
By that definition, police practices – regardless of the personal racial beliefs of the officers themselves – have resulted in significant racial biases, both nationally and locally.
Data released in July by the Carlisle Borough Police Department showed racial gaps in many types of arrests - for instance, half of the 34 arrests in 2019 for possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use were of Blacks, despite only 7.6% of Carlisle residents being Black, and another 4.7% mixed-race, according to the U.S. Census.
This is not because Blacks are more likely to commit the offense – marijuana use among Blacks is not significantly higher than among Whites, statistically speaking, with the most recent Brookings Institute data showing 16 percent usage among the Black population in the United States compared to 14 percent of Whites.
Keefer and others also maintained that there was not a racial concern with the deaths of citizens during police actions, despite recent high-profile cases of such.
“Even the cases that we’re seeing right now – the George Floyd, the Breonna Taylor – those were bad situations,” Keefer said. “I mean, those were poor practices but they weren’t race-related. If that was a white person there the outcome would’ve been the same.”
Statistically, however, there is a racial component. A study published in 2016 in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine found that, using data from 2009-2012, Blacks who were killed by police during law enforcement actions “were more likely to be unarmed” than white and Hispanic victims; another, published in the Journal of Social Sciences in 2018 found that 30 percent of Blacks killed by police in 2015 were unarmed, compared to 19 percent of whites.
