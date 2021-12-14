Camp Thompson in Cooke Township provides setting for proposed World War II film

A Carlisle Family YMCA camp facility recently became a setting for an upcoming World War II movie written and produced by a regional film maker.

Darrin Archer of Greencastle is screenwriter and executive producer of “Talons of the Phoenix,” an independent film by Bullet Time Productions set in occupied France during World War II in 1944. Archer selected Carlisle Family YMCA’s Camp Thompson facility in Cooke Township near Gardners as a weeklong filming site depicting a wartime prison camp. Filming there took place last month.

Camp Thompson is a family camp site located in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in the Michaux State Forest.

“Camp Thompson plays a huge part in this film. It had wooden barracks, there were woods all around and it had trails. It made a perfect setting for a prison camp,” said Archer, who also plays the role of a pilot in the film.

Archer said he heard about the camp through word of mouth when hiking at Michaux State Forest. Bullet Time Productions, which bills itself as a Pennsylvania-based independent film company, is a partnership comprising Archer, Gus Zucco, and Archer’s wife, Katherine, whom also acts in the film.

“Talons of Phoenix,” which tells the story of a commando mission set in WWII France in 1944, is financed through a private investor.

“We got a lot of amazing shots (at Camp Thompson) as the leaves were turning. It’s a beautiful area,” Archer said. “Some of us camped out there in the cabins. It got very cold during the night, but there was a big fireplace in the main building.”

Digital fencing will be added to Camp Thompson movie scenes to better replicate a prison camp setting. Filming is expected to wrap in January at the historic East Broad Top Railroad in Huntingdon County.

“I wanted to shoot locally to cut costs and also, there’s a lot of actors around here who use this as a central location between jobs in New York City or Washington,” said Archer, whose other company productions include “Bulletproof” (2020) and “Dark Military” (2017).

“Talons” director Wesley Mellott, of King of Prussia, said it was “good to de-connect” with no available cellphone service while filming at the camp. He commuted to the Camp Thompson set each day from accommodations in Gettysburg.

“This is a great project with a great story,” said Mellot, an independent proprietor of Thinking Art Entertainment. “There’s a lot of great actors in this film, and it’s a really great challenge for me to developing my craft.”

“Talons of the Phoenix” features 50 principle actors with speaking parts joined by 20-25 extras. Archer said that some actors drove six hours to get to the set. “This was a bucket list of film for them.”

Archer said the initial goal is to complete and release the film next year to Netflix or a similar content streaming venue, although “we’d love to do a theatrical release.”

He wrote the project’s screenplay to match classic World World II sagas like “The Dirty Dozen” and “Kelly’s Heroes” produced in Hollywood decades ago.

“Those are the sort of films that have some humor and are more about personal stories and loyalty than being about gore.

“The war movies made in the past decade are too intense. I can’t sit down with my 10-year-old son and watch something like these,” Archer said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0