Camp Hill to host town hall on I-83 South Bridge project; Cumberland County commissioners sign resolution opposing tolling option

Camp Hill Borough will host a town hall Wednesday evening to discuss PennDOT's proposed Interstate 83 South Bridge project and toll plans.

The town hall is open to residents and public officials of Camp Hill, as well as surrounding municipalities of East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township, Lemoyne, Lower Allen Township, New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg and Wormleysburg. The town hall will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Camp Hill Borough Office at 2145 Walnut St.

The town hall will address the proposed plan and the potential for increased local traffic that could result from drivers seeking to avoid a tolled bridge.

In addition to local officials, the borough said state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Hampden, and Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi will also be at the town hall.

The Cumberland County commissioners on Monday signed a resolution opposing the plan.

"This proposed initiative will prove catastrophic to residents, business and local roadways in both Cumberland and Dauphin counties," commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a news release. "The increased traffic by those avoiding the tolls will result in overflow to state, local and municipal roadways on the West Shore, already overburdened by vehicle congestion."

The county board said PennDOT should work with state legislators to develop a comprehensive statewide funding solution addressing the region's transportation needs in a "sustainable manner."

