Camp Hill Borough closing all playground equipment, courts

Camp Hill Borough officials announced on Facebook Thursday morning they are closing all playground equipment and courts in the borough.
The Facebook post reads: "Residents are asked to stay off of them. Individuals who do not comply will be asked to leave the park."
On Monday, borough officials posted on Facebook strongly discouraging residents from using borough parks to maintain practice of social distancing due to coronavirus concerns.
