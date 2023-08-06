Camp Craighead is planning a “creek critters” inventory of Yellow Breeches Creek that is open to the public.

The inventory of the creatures living in the creek is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Craighead House, 318 E. Old York Road in South Middleton Township.

The inventory is intended as one way to assess the creek’s health.

The event will also explore other other water quality topics with hands-on activities and experiments.

Participants should bring water to drink, and appropriate shoes if they want to wade into the creek with us. Children of all ages are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.