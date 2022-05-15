Cambria Place housing development gets approval for Walnut Bottom corridor; deli drive-thru approved

On Thursday night, South Middleton Township supervisors approved a final subdivision and land development plan for Cambria Place, one of the first development projects related to the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan that was initiated in 2020.

Stonewall Capital plans to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contractor is Burkentine Builders Inc., of Hanover.

The final plan approved Thursday involves the consolidation of existing lots into a 41.1-acre parcel that will be developed according to the Walnut Bottom Road Master Plan approved by the township in January.

The parcel of land was purchased by Burkentine Builders from United Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania and CenturyLink. The parcel, previously zoned as commercial, is being rezoned under a new township zone classification, Town Center, which was included in last year’s corridor study.

The project’s first phase comprises 60 town houses, seven apartment buildings comprising a total of 363 apartments, a community center, club house, five 10-unit garage buildings, and parking. Site work for the project is set begin within the next two weeks, followed by construction of the project’s first phase that is expected to take “six to eight months,” Kyle Gillespie, Burkentine land development manager, said Thursday.

Completion of the entire development plan is expected to take “four to five years” due to large sizes of planned buildings, Gillespie added.

Wheatstone hearing continued again

In other news, South Middleton Township Supervisors heard a continuation Thursday of a developer’s conditional use request for a residential development proposed within a township well protection overlay zone that has remained open since Oct. 28, 2021 for varying reasons.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

The hearing was next continued at a township supervisors meeting Feb. 10, 2022. Testifying on behalf of the McNaughton Co. then were attorney Jeffery Esch McCombie, civil engineer Tim Mellott, and transportation engineer Jay States. The session was continued again on March13 to allow additional testimony by a project hydrologist.

Following that, a further continuation scheduled April 18 was postponed until this week at the developer’s request to first conduct a hydrology study at the site, and to forward that data for supervisors’ review before the hearing continued.

At Thursday’s, township supervisors approved applications from three additional residents to testify as “party witness, directly affected” by Georgetowne’s development plans at the next scheduled continuation. Attorney Marcus McKnight III served as counsel representation Thursday to affected party previously approved by township officials.

Deli drive-thru approved

Also Thursday, South Middleton Township supervisors agreed to amend sections of the township’s zoning ordinance that allows a pair of local tavern owners to move forward with plans for a deli in the township’s village zoning district.

At a township supervisors meeting Feb. 24 , Morris Clarke of DAS Architects, presented developer sketch plans for a proposed Boiling Springs Deli at 1 Forge Road. Terry and Kathi Rickert, owners of the Boiling Spring Tavern in the village, want to open a deli with indoor and outdoor seating at the site of the former M&T Bank/Quick Mart.

Sketch plans presented in February propose a customer drive-thru window that replaces the former bank service window and a total of 72 outdoor patio and terrace seats. The building’s exterior would comprise brick veneer with wood inset panels and metal coping.

As approved Thursday, the township’s zoning amendment includes provisions for outside seating and drive-thru service windows for venues operating in a village district zone, as well as municipal suburban commercial, commercial and industrial zoning districts.

The ordinance also limits opening and closing times for sidewalk service on public property and for service in private outdoor seating areas, as well as amplified music or live entertainment. Amended sections also cite certain outdoor sales and displays as allowable uses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0