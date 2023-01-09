Calving Corner welcomes new cows at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Milkshakes aren’t the only part of the state’s dairy industry in the spotlight at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The Food Court features everything from fried mozzarella cubes to toasted cheese sandwiches. Other halls have booths with the Dairy Farmers of America, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and other industry groups. The dairy cows themselves will be at the Farm Show in full force on Friday.

Then there’s the Calving Corner, the Farm Show’s bovine maternity center where visitors get to welcome new little bulls and heifers into the world. The area is in the Northeast Hall in the heart of the “Dairy Destination” and includes two pens, each holding two pregnant cows, plus bleachers with seating for 600 people who want to see a cow give birth.

“This is our fifth year here at the Farm Show,” said Miriam Kelly Miller, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Calving Corner project manager. “Our goal is to bring together people who are passionate about the dairy industry and people who want to learn about it — and we’re doing that.”

Hundreds of people visit the Calving Corner each day to check out the expectant cows and to learn more about how their milk is produced. They also watch continuously playing video presentations about the dairy industry and the four dairy farms that each bring four pregnant cows for two days during the eight-day Farm Show.

This year, the cows come from Cedar Pine Farms in Chambersburg, Zugstead Farm in Mifflintown, S&A Krieder and Sons in Quarryville and Furnace Hill Holsteins owned by farmers in Lebanon and Elizabethtown.

Four cows gave birth during the first two days of the Farm Show — two bulls who were named Winston and Brian and two heifers named Flower and Ellie. The Holstein calves weigh 80 to 100 pounds at birth. Although most cows don’t need help giving birth, veterinarians on site are available if needed.

Dina Zug, a second generation dairy farmer living on the farm where she grew up and the Pennsylvania Granger of the Year, discussed her family’s 800-acre farm where they grow corn and alfalfa and milk more than 700 cows, mostly Holsteins.

“This past year was very good for the dairy industry with milk prices,” she said, “but we had higher production costs, too.”

Zug said her sons, Joe and Dan, oversee the farm’s daily operations. Their milk goes to Land O’ Lakes.

She said people sit for hours waiting for the cows to give birth, asking lots of questions to farmers on site. “Some people say that they didn’t realize that cows were so large. Most are fascinated by the births. We see births every day, but it’s a wonderful God-given process.”

Bobbie Garber of Blairs Mills sat in the bleachers waiting, saying, “I’d like to see it but don’t want to wait all day.”

Rebecca Colgan of Auburn, New York, a SUNY student, was one of the college students helping to take care of the animals, maintain the pens, feed the calves and answer questions from the public. The students also help feed nutrient-rich colostrum to the newborns to help their immune systems.

“People ask questions like how long do dairy cows live (at least five years), how many calves do they have at a time (usually one) and how many calves do they have in their lifetime (four),” she said.

Miller said it’s more important now than ever to have places like the Calving Corner to teach consumers where their milk comes from and how it is produced and processed. She also said people can sign up online for Calving Corner updates.

Pennsylvania has more than 5,200 dairy farm families, nearly 40 dairy processing companies and several small-scale dairy creameries and artisan cheese makers. Ninety-nine percent of Pennsylvania dairy farms are family-owned.

