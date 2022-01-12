Calving Corner offers glimpse into bovine births at the Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The best teachers often instruct their students without their even knowing it. The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Calving Corner at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show does the same thing.

Located in the Northeast Hall of the Farm Show Complex, the display allows visitors to watch calves being born while they learn about everything from the life cycles of cows to milk nutrition. The Calving Corner has become as much of a “must see” as the Food Court, butter sculpture or Family Living displays.

Four dairy farms, each bringing four pregnant cows for two days of the eight-day show, participate in the Farm Show bovine maternity center. By early Wednesday afternoon, eight females and one male had been born in the Calving Corner.

Miriam Kelly Miller, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Calving Corner project manager, said most consumers are increasingly removed from farms and don’t understand milk and food production.

“People used to say they remember their grandfather’s farm,” she said. “Now, it was their great-grandfather who farmed and most have no memory of it. We’re trying to teach people about the dairy process.”

On a typical day, dozens of Farm Show visitors in the bleachers watch two pregnant cows, each in a 24 by 24-foot pen. They see video presentations about each of the four dairy farms. If they’re lucky, they can watch the cows deliver calves. It’s the best show in town.

On Wednesday, four pregnant Holsteins paced around waiting for their labors to begin. Hannah Diehl of McVeytown, a Calving Corner intern and Penn State Animal College of Agricultural Science animal science major, said visitors constantly ask her “when will the next calf be born?” She smiled.

“We don’t know that,” the second-generation dairy farmer said, adding that her family milks 200 Jerseys on their 240-acre Mifflin County farm. “We just know that the cows are relaxed in the comfortable environment here. I’ve been here for five of the births so far.”

Although the majority of cows don’t need help giving birth, veterinarians on site are available if needed. So far, they haven’t been.

“All the births went well,” Miller said. “When they happen while the public is here, people suggest names and vote on them.”

The first nine Farm Show calves are Midnight, Shadow, Raspberry, Caroline, Lilly, Fiona, Kit, Kat and Shultz. Kit and Kat are twins while Shultz is the male. Within a couple hours of birth, each calf was bottle fed colostrum, the milky fluid from the mother that contains proteins, fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals and antibodies that fight disease-causing agents.

“Calves are not like newborn babies or puppies,” Miller said. “They don’t have natural immunity.” Colostrum, very rich in nutrients, helps the calf’s immune system and helps set up the gastrointestinal track to absorb nutrients.

The calves stay in a separate pen at the Farm Show up to 48 hours, when they and their mothers are taken back to the family farms.

“The public loves this,” Diehl said. “People get excited when a calf is born. They are quiet during the birth, busy recording it. Then, they clap.” Miller said that a group of Downingtown West High School seniors on Tuesday watched a bull calf be born, then named him “Shultz” after their teacher. The name stuck.

Diehl, who has been showing cows for 10 years, said that not enough young people are going into dairy farming. “It’s expensive to start a dairy farm,” she said, adding that her parents bought cows in 1998 and later bought their farm.

Dairy farms participating in the Calving Corner are Walton Farms of Cochranville, Mercer Vu Farms of Mercersburg, Burk Lea Farms of Chambersburg and Brook-Corner Holsteins of Lebanon.

Miller said nine interns from Pennsylvania State University, Delaware Valley University and Virginia Tech have been helping take care of the animals, maintain the pens, feed the calves and answer questions from the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0