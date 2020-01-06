HARRISBURG – If you can’t bring the people to the dairy farm, why not bring the dairy farm to the people?
That’s the theory behind the Calving Corner at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show. Located in the Northeast Hall in the heart of the “Dairy Destination,” the area includes two pens, each holding two pregnant cows, and bleachers with seating for 600 people who want to see a cow give birth.
With only 2 percent of Pennsylvanians working as farmers and most people becoming increasingly removed from farms, Miriam Kelly Miller said the project teaches people how their milk is produced.
“The public enjoys seeing cows be cows,” said Miriam Kelly Miller, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Calving Corner project manager. “People don’t understand milk production so this teaches them about it.”
The Calving Corner, now in its third year, is part of the Farm Show’s Dairy Destination of calving, information about milk nutrition, interactive displays and a dairy princess presence.
Four dairy farms participate, each bringing four pregnant cows for two days of the eight-day show: Meadow Spring Farm of Lititz, Saturday and Sunday; Meadow Wood Farms of Lebanon, Monday and Tuesday; Franklin View Farms of Washington Boro, Wednesday and Thursday; and Yippee! Farms of Mount Joy, Friday and Saturday.
Miller said that since the Farm Show opened on Saturday, four calves have been born to Holsteins owned by Meadow Spring Farm of Lititz. The calves rested in a separate pen, to the delight of visitors.
On Monday, three pregnant Holsteins and a pregnant Jersey paced around in their stalls as visitors looked at them and watched constantly playing video presentations about the dairy industry. They also asked questions.
“Some people say they didn’t know a cow has to give birth in order to give milk,” she said. “Many ask about the gestation in a cow and are surprised it’s nine months. They also ask when the births will occur, but we can only guess.”
Although the majority of cows don’t need help giving birth, veterinarians on site are available. During the first two days of the Farm Show, a calf was born upside down and backward, and a veterinarian had to assist.
“The owner named that calf ‘Swope’ because he’s an Eagles fan,” Miller said.
Six interns, four from Penn State, one from Delaware Valley College and one from Cobleskill in New York assist at the Calving Corner by taking care of the animals, maintaining the pens, feeding the calves and answering questions from the public. They also help feed nutrient-rich colostrum to the newborns to help their immune systems.