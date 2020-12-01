Call-in public meeting with Sunoco set for Wednesday night, but affected Lower Frankford Township homeowner still pushing for in-person session

Baker also argued that such measures were prudent given what he saw as a lack of concrete oversight by state and federal authorities on the construction quality of the new Mariner East II and Mariner East IIx pipelines, as well as the age of the Mariner I line.

Mariner East I was built circa 1931 for lower-pressure oil products, and its retrofitting for liquefied fracking gases has caused several major leaks over the past several years, including one for which Barnes ordered the line shut down entirely.

In her opinion on Baker’s case, Barnes wrote that she did not have the power to require Sunoco to make physical changes to its pipelines that are not required by Pennsylvania code. The vagaries of the regulatory language involved was highlighted during Baker’s hearings, during which Sunoco argued that a number of the safety and construction policies being debated were industry standards and not statutory requirements.

The PUC is undergoing a rule-making process on pipeline safety, in which the commission has said it will consider regulatory elements that include pressure testing and leak detection.

Baker also said that a frank discussion of safety by Sunoco and ETP is warranted, not just because of the hazards of pipeline operation, but also because of pipeline construction.