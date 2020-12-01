Call-in public meeting with Sunoco set for Wednesday night, but affected Lower Frankford Township homeowner still pushing for in-person session

The Newville-area man who successfully forced Sunoco into a public outreach meeting in Cumberland County fears he won’t be able to fully access it.
Wilmer Baker — whose case with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the pipeline operator’s alleged lack of safety oversight prompted the meeting — is concerned that Wednesday’s meeting is happening only online and over the phone. To him, that means no opportunity for the public to speak to Sunoco representatives in person, even if proper COVID-19 protocols are followed.
Baker, who lives in a remote area of Lower Frankford Township and does not have internet access, will need to participate via dial-in, which he feels doesn’t meet the spirit of the PUC order he fought for.
“I guess I should be happy that I got this far,” Baker said Tuesday. “I don’t feel that it’s a public meeting. A public meeting is when I talk to you eye to eye.”
Sunoco representatives said they have made every possible attempt to accommodate Baker, including sending him the physical materials that will be referenced Wednesday night.
PUC issues final order on Baker case, forcing Sunoco to hold safety meeting in county on Mariner East pipelines
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has upheld a ruling that will force Sunoco Pipeli…
“We’ve been in touch with Mr. Baker trying to address this,” said Robin Tilley Hull, a spokesperson for the pipeline. “We actually mailed Mr. Baker his own copy.”
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, and can be accessed via phone or by an online stream; details are available at marinerpipelinefacts.com/cumberlandcounty.
The inclusion of online visuals is largely intended to meet the letter of the PUC’s order, Hull said, with the core of the program occurring over the phone.
“The video component over the internet is really just because, according to the PUC order, there has to be a visual element to it,” Hull said, but anyone without internet access is “really not missing any opportunity” by participating via dial-in.
Hull did not rule out the possibility of Sunoco working with Cumberland County to facilitate a socially distanced, in-person session, and the company has discussed the matter with county commissioner Jean Foschi.
“We can open this building up and have a hybrid version of the meeting,” Foschi said, referring to the county courthouse, which has plenty of wide-open meeting spaces, including courtrooms.
Foschi said she was wary of Sunoco “interpreting [the PUC order] in a way that they don’t have to have a public confrontation,” even though a chance for the public to ask tough questions is what is needed.
In September, the PUC board partially upheld a Pennsylvania administrative law judge’s opinion from December 2019 regarding Baker’s case, for which hearings were held during the summer of last year. Baker filed most of his legal work by hand, delivering written copies to the court due to his lack of computer access.
Support Local Journalism
Sunoco Pipeline LP officials did not show up as promised to a public meeting Tuesday night w…
Judge Elizabeth Barnes found that Baker presented a reasonable case that Sunoco’s operation “shows a ‘one size fits all’ approach to public awareness rather than an enhanced public outreach program and perhaps a lack of proper record-keeping or internal controls designed to meet regulatory compliance within the company.”
Although the PUC board’s enactment of Barnes’ opinion struck some of the judge’s proposed outreach requirements as exceeding the scope of Baker’s case, the PUC kept intact the order for a public meeting in Cumberland County. It cited the company’s abrupt cancellation of meetings that started with Sunoco’s last-minute pullout from a public information session in Lower Frankford Township.
The Sunoco pipeline network is owned by Energy Transfer Partners. In Pennsylvania it consists of the Mariner East lines, which run along the same right-of-way through parts of Cumberland County, including adjacent to Baker’s property.
The lines transmit high-pressure liquefied gases from hydrofracking fields in western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook processing facility in Philadelphia.
In his briefs and in the hearing, Baker argued that Sunoco should be required to install some type of early-warning or alarm system along the Mariner East lines. The request was due in part to Sunoco’s poor communication with his relatively rural and remote community, which contains a number of physically disabled residents who would struggle to respond to a leak or explosion.
Baker also argued that such measures were prudent given what he saw as a lack of concrete oversight by state and federal authorities on the construction quality of the new Mariner East II and Mariner East IIx pipelines, as well as the age of the Mariner I line.
Mariner East I was built circa 1931 for lower-pressure oil products, and its retrofitting for liquefied fracking gases has caused several major leaks over the past several years, including one for which Barnes ordered the line shut down entirely.
In her opinion on Baker’s case, Barnes wrote that she did not have the power to require Sunoco to make physical changes to its pipelines that are not required by Pennsylvania code. The vagaries of the regulatory language involved was highlighted during Baker’s hearings, during which Sunoco argued that a number of the safety and construction policies being debated were industry standards and not statutory requirements.
PUC issues final order on Baker case, forcing Sunoco to hold safety meeting in county on Mariner East pipelines
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has upheld a ruling that will force Sunoco Pipeli…
The PUC is undergoing a rule-making process on pipeline safety, in which the commission has said it will consider regulatory elements that include pressure testing and leak detection.
Baker also said that a frank discussion of safety by Sunoco and ETP is warranted, not just because of the hazards of pipeline operation, but also because of pipeline construction.
The horizontal drilling system used to install the new Mariner II and IIx lines has frequently resulted in what is known as “inadvertent returns,” in which drilling fluid and mud escapes the drilling path and contaminates the surrounding area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has recorded hundreds of such incidents, and levied millions of dollars in fines against Sunoco and ETP for negligence in pipeline construction.
Cumberland County saw one of the largest inadvertent return incidents in the state, according to DEP records, with 160,000 gallons of drilling fluid leaking into wetlands in Middlesex Township in May 2017, for which Sunoco was fined $87,600.
The DEP has recorded seven incidents of inadvertent return in Cumberland County in 2020 alone, according to department records, including incidents along Locust Creek in Lower Frankford Township, near Baker’s property.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.