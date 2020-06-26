CAEDC to apply for federal loan amid uncertainty over county's economic recovery

“We did not want to compete with the many needy businesses in our community, which we support,” Farr said.

CAEDC is responsible for a number of business development programs in the county, including tourism promotion, workforce development and job training, and others.

As of June 20, $515 billion in PPP loans had been approved, out of a total of $669 billion in available funding authorized by Congress as part of the CARES Act, according to SBA data.

A total of 160,452 PPP loans have been made in Pennsylvania, with a total value of over $20.5 billion.

The program appears to be popular locally as well, with CAEDC CEO Jamie Keener saying the agency’s last survey of county businesses indicated roughly 40% had applied for the loans.

PPP loans are issued through banks that are partnered with the SBA, but the loans are federally backed and in most cases function more like grants.

Any portion of the loan used on payroll or certain overhead costs, such as rent and utilities, is entirely forgivable. The intent is that the federal government will pay to keep employees on businesses’ payrolls, even if those employees and businesses are not able to actually work due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.