CAEDC to apply for federal loan amid uncertainty over county's economic recovery

The county’s economic development agency plans to apply for a federal pandemic loan of its own, as dramatically lower hotel tax revenue threatens the agency’s budget.
The Cumberland County commissioners approved a resolution this week authorizing the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. to apply for a Small Business Administration loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal small business bailout that has paid out more than $515 billion since April.
CAEDC is the county’s nonprofit development agency, sponsored by the county commissioners through a 3% hotel occupancy tax.
That tax typically brings in about $190,000 per month to CAEDC, according to COO Shireen Farr, but since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this stream has slowed to near-zero. CAEDC is applying for $213,475 in PPP funding.
“It gives us one month of cushion, if you will, should we need it,” Farr told the commissioners during the last county finance meeting. “From my perspective, it’s a wait-and-see what happens in the fall. We’re waiting to see how quickly our hotel occupancy can begin to rebound.”
The PPP application window closes June 30. Farr said CAEDC had waited to apply to make sure funding was still available, since it didn’t want to compete with other businesses out of the gate.
“We did not want to compete with the many needy businesses in our community, which we support,” Farr said.
CAEDC is responsible for a number of business development programs in the county, including tourism promotion, workforce development and job training, and others.
As of June 20, $515 billion in PPP loans had been approved, out of a total of $669 billion in available funding authorized by Congress as part of the CARES Act, according to SBA data.
A total of 160,452 PPP loans have been made in Pennsylvania, with a total value of over $20.5 billion.
The program appears to be popular locally as well, with CAEDC CEO Jamie Keener saying the agency’s last survey of county businesses indicated roughly 40% had applied for the loans.
PPP loans are issued through banks that are partnered with the SBA, but the loans are federally backed and in most cases function more like grants.
Any portion of the loan used on payroll or certain overhead costs, such as rent and utilities, is entirely forgivable. The intent is that the federal government will pay to keep employees on businesses’ payrolls, even if those employees and businesses are not able to actually work due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Farr said CAEDC’s loan application is entirely for personnel costs and should be 100% forgivable.
Hotel occupancy saw a boost from the recent Spring Carlisle car show, Farr said, a positive sign that things could rebound in short order.
But other economic indicators point to a longer road to a full recovery across the board.
Pennsylvanians filed 49,197 initial unemployment claims in the week ending June 13, more new claims than were seen in the previous two weeks, according to federal Department of Labor data, indicating that job losses are continuing apace even as most of the state has entered the least-restrictive “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic mitigation plan.
Those claims levels are much lower than the 404,677 new claims filed in Pennsylvania in the last week of March, but much higher than pre-pandemic initial claims levels, which were running slightly over 12,000 weekly for most of the beginning of 2020.
Pennsylvanians also are not coming off unemployment particularly quickly. Continuing claims for the week ending June 13 were 913,810, down slightly from the peak of over 1.2 million ongoing claims in early May but still roughly seven times the level of sustained unemployment Pennsylvania was reporting pre-pandemic.
The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, which includes all of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, was pegged at 13.4% unemployment in April, compared to 3% a year earlier, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pennsylvania’s overall April 2020 unemployment is 16.1%, according to the BLS, but dropped to 13.1% in May.
Part of this reduction in unemployment may be due to PPP loans, as employers put previously laid-off employees back on their payrolls through PPP proceeds, and thus off the unemployment rolls.
