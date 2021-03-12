CAEDC to accept applications for hospitality industry COVID assistance starting Monday

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. will begin accepting applications on Monday for the county’s hospitality industry relief program.
CAEDC, the nonprofit agency sponsored by Cumberland County’s government, is administering the county’s $2.9 million share of surplus workers’ compensation funds released by the state last month for COVID-19 assistance.
The funds are open to small businesses classified under the federal 721 (accommodations) or 722 (food and drink) industry codes.
Businesses must be located in Cumberland County and have fewer than 300 employees. Applicants must be able to show at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts in the last nine months of 2020, and priority will be given to those who have seen revenue reductions of 50% or more.
Applications can be made for up to three months of working capital expenses. For full program details, visit cumberlandbusiness.com/ccchirp-guidelines.