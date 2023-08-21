The Real Estate Collaborative (REC) LLC has entered into a letter of intent with the Frog Switch and Manufacturing Company to purchase the Frog Switch property in Carlisle for redevelopment purposes.

A subsidiary of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC), REC aims to acquire older, challenging sites in Cumberland County and work with the private sector for remediation and redevelopment.

“Much like other REC projects at Lemoyne Middle School and the former Tyco site in Carlisle, the Frog Switch site is the perfect project for REC to rehab and having a public-private partnership for the betterment of Cumberland County,” REC Chairman Andrew Notarfrancesco said.

Under the letter, REC will have a due diligence period to evaluate the feasibility of acquiring, remediating and repositioning the property for redevelopment. While the proposed transaction includes the purchase of the entire 26.71 acres of property, it does not include any equipment.

“CAEDC is fully of REC undertaking this project,” CAEDC Board Chairman Jon Cox said. “It is consistent with the board’s creation of REC to acquire and reposition properties that have challenging redevelopment issues and, given the size and location of the property, it is an important project for greater Carlisle and the county.”

Frog Switch announced last month its plans to close the business after 125 years in operation. “Frog Switch is happy to partner with REC for the redevelopment of a site that has been an anchor in the community for over 100 years and to bring new life to the site and provide jobs for the future,” said Darrell Ruth, president and chief executive officer of the Frog Switch Company.