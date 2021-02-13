CAEDC offering new round of small biz grants; regional job numbers turned negative in December

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. is accepting applications for small business grants of up to $10,000 as part of another round of COVID-19 assistance.

The effort comes as signs of economic recovery, both nationwide and locally, have taken a turn for the worse with the winter virus surge, according to federal data.

CAEDC, the county-controlled nonprofit development agency, has a pool of $275,000 for small business relief from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, which is carrying out one of the final rounds of funding authorized by the 2020 federal CARES Act.

To qualify, business must be for-profit enterprises in Cumberland County, have 25 or fewer employees, and be able to demonstrate a negative impact from the pandemic. Grant awards will be based on two months’ of operating expenses, including payroll, rent and other costs, with a cap of $10,000.

The federal money is part of the Community Development Block Grant program’s COVID-19 authorization. Businesses that received funding through the Borough of Carlisle through the borough’s direct block grant allocation are not eligible for this round of funding.