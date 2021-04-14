CAEDC leading study on cooperative health care training facility in Cumberland County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We look forward to exploring partnership opportunities that can provide additional training or experiences for our health occupations students. It is critical that our region continue to work together to meet the growing demand in the health care industry,” stated Justin Bruhn, executive director of Cumberland Perry Vo-Tech.

The study is expected to be finished in September, according to CAEDC spokesperson Aaron Jumper.

Potential funding and ownership models for a training facility will be looked at through the study, with several interested parties, Jumper said.

While the health care industry is a crucial employer for Cumberland County, the fastest-growing health care-specific occupations also tend to be lower-paying, although not exclusively.

From 2015 to 2020, the number of home health and personal care aides in the Cumberland-Dauphin-Perry region grew nearly 80 percent, adding about 3,500 new jobs; but wages remained stubbornly low, rising only about two percent to a median of $24,540 annually in 2020, according to BLS data.

Workers classified as nursing assistants also added about 1,900 jobs, and wages for these occupations grew much faster – nearly 14 percent over five years, although this brings median annual pay up to only $35,060.

Registered nurses – generally the most skilled health care workers besides physicians – added about 1,100 jobs in the tri-county area over five years, a growth of about 18 percent, with wages rising nearly 10 percent to a median of $76,240, according to BLS data.

