CAEDC at crossroads: Agency played key role in helping Cumberland Valley land PIAA championship games

A team of advocates is getting ready to tackle the challenge of welcoming thousands of guests and hundreds of student athletes as they compete in various fall high school sports state championships hosted by the Cumberland Valley School District.

“Our role is going to be that connection with hotels, restaurants and other businesses impacted by having that many people come into our county offseason,” said Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, part of the county's Cumberland County Area Economic Development Corporation.

To prepare for the influx and coordinate a response, bureau staff members are working to reinforce the lines of communication they have with area establishments.

“We’re really trying to educate our partners,” Rowe said. “It’s a different way to do business. Our hotels will need to be flexible and adaptable. They will not know who’s coming until the week before.

“We want to be the welcome wagon,” she said. “We want every kid and family coming to those sports events to say, ‘Wow, this entire community is welcoming us here.’”

The PIAA board of directors voted in February to move the site of the state football championships to Cumberland Valley High School through 2025. The PIAA also awarded CV the state soccer, volleyball and field hockey championships for the four-year cycle.

The state football championship games, the cream of the crop of the PIAA championships that draw the largest crowds, will be held Dec. 8-10 at CV's newly renovated Chapman Field.

The combination of a centralized location, easy access to highways and facility upgrades helped CV to edge out other venues that submitted bids including Hersheypark, Penn State University and Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Hersheypark Stadium has hosted the PIAA football championships since 1998.

The school district approved a project in 2021 that led to the addition of sports turf at Chapman Field along with new lighting and other upgrades.

CV partnered with the visitors bureau to make the state championships bid a reality. The school district’s director of business affairs made contact with the bureau to see if the agency could help financially. The incentive from the bureau was to offset some of the costs of operation, which enabled CV to charge the PIAA its regular prices for running a game.

“There were competitive bids from across the state,” said Aaron Jumper, public relations manager for the visitors bureau. “The work done by CV at their field made it competitive. Our piece was to incentivize to bring the playoffs here. The PIAA saw the benefit to it.”

The county visitors bureau will provide $8,000 per year to CV as the financial incentive to offset the cost of operations to host the championship games, Jumper said.

CV's bid to the PIAA to host the football championships came in at $10,600, with the visitors bureau covering $8,000 of that cost. With the stadium renovations, including a new turf surface, ample parking and locker room facilities, CV won the bidding process over Altoona, Hershey and State College.

The bids to host the games included providing items like facility rental, preparation and clean up, scoreboard operation, clock operation, emergency medical service and ambulance availability, ticket sellers and takers, ushers, parking lot attendants, and security.

The proposal submitted by CV was very competitive, PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi told the Beaver County Times in February. Specifically, Lombardi cited the CV’s plans to install an artificial turf field at its football stadium and to upgrade its press box area as reasons the district’s proposal stood out. Other factors Lombardi mentioned included the availability of a training room, a weight room, a media center and individual player locker rooms.

The field hockey championships are set to take place Nov. 19 at the high school’s Chapman Field, while boys and girls soccer will be held Nov. 18-19 at Eagle View Stadium's turf field, and girls volleyball Nov. 19 in CV’s Eagle Dome gymnasium.

“The impact on our restaurants and hotels will be huge,” said Gary Scicchitano, interim executive administrator with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. “The economic impact is going to be a real positive for Cumberland County.”

For football alone, the bureau is expecting more than 1,200 room stays at local hotels involving athletes and families from the 12 teams that will compete in state championship games at CV, Jumper said. The total impact could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars from visitors staying at local hotels, dining at local restaurants and shopping at local stores, he said.

The benefit will extend to "ma and pa" businesses as well as the major chains, Jumper said. The playoffs will showcase what Cumberland County has to offer and could lead to repeat visitors.

More reliable and concrete numbers on the economic impact will be available after the first year of CV hosting the championship games, Jumper said. Aside from football, CV could host up to eight visiting teams in volleyball, six visiting teams in field hockey and 16 visiting teams in boys’ and girls’ soccer, all of which could bring in revenue to local hotels, restaurants and stores.